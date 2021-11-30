Charles William Morem passed away peacefully November 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. ‘Chuck’ was a dedicated husband to his beloved wife Beverly for 65 years. He was a helpful friend to many, and was loved and adored by his 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Chuck was born in Harmony, Minnesota to Gilma and Oren Morem in 1931. He married Beverly Weston in 1952 and was deployed to San Diego to serve in the Navy during the Korean War. After the war, Chuck and Bev moved to Austin and raised their family. Chuck spent over 30 years working at Hormel, Austin, Minnesota. He was a talented mechanical, refrigeration engineer and wood craftsman, personally building the home they lived in for over 50 years. Chuck was able to fix, build or repair most anything and was called upon by family and friends alike for his help and advice.

Chuck was an active volunteer with the Grandview Cemetery Association. He loved gardening and was a friend to the many birds and animals that grazed his land. An avid dirt track race fan, he rarely missed a race at Deer Creek or Chateau Raceway. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and selflessly helping others.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, her parents, Inga & Donald Weston, his parents, Gilma & Oren Morem, his brothers & sisters-in-law, Robert & Phyllis Morem, Roderick ‘Biddy’ Morem, Doris (Gary) Morem. He is survived by his Children: Dan & Mel Morem, Austin, MN; Steve & Sue Morem, Plymouth, MN; Scott & Maureen Morem, Chaska, MN; Cindy & Anders Knudsen, St. Ansgar, IA, Kim & Shane Edgar, Kasson, MN.

Grandchildren: Zach Morem (Betsy), Danielle (Morem) Fritz (Matt), Natalie (Morem) Coxbill (Eric), Mitchell Morem (Rachel); Stephanie Morem, Stacie (Morem) Osborne (Troy), Samantha (Morem) Unger (Erik); Chris Morem (Kelsey), Libby (Morem) Leonard (Chris), Allie (Morem) Rausch (Jon); Andrea (Knudsen) Huebsch (Justin), Amy (Knudsen) Berding (Ricky); Mary (Knudsen) Howard (Taylor), Kelly Knudsen; Madison Edgar, Mackenzie Edgar, Michael Edgar.

Great Grandchildren: Joanna Morem, Ellis Morem, Myla Fritz, Ivy Fritz, William Fritz, Chancey Coxbill, Bentley Coxbill, Brooke Osborne, Parker Osborne, Olivia Osborne, Yoni Unger, Chloe Unger, Quinn Morem, Halle Morem, David Leonard, Madeline Rausch, Sophia Rausch, Charles Rausch, Jace Huebsch, Kane Huebsch, Lily Huebsch, Karter Berding, Kooper Berding, Beau Howard, Weston Howard.

Chuck is also survived by his brother Gary Morem (Renetta) and many special nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Austin, Minnesota on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Coffee and cookies will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Please join us.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grandview Cemetery Association, Austin Minnesota and the American Cancer Society. Condolence messages may be expressed at clasenjordan.com