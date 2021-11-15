Bulls surpass Bruins for first place in the Central Division

The Austin Bruins slipped into second place in the NAHL Central Division when they lost to the North Iowa Bulls (12-4-0-2 overall) by a score of 5-3 on the road Saturday.

The Bruins (11-5-1-2 overall) now trail the Bulls by a point in the Division.

Hudson Hodges had 17 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 0 — 3

NI 2 2 1 — 5

First period

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Carson Riddle, Xavier Jean-Louis) :33

(NI) Carter Repalje (Michael Mesic, Joey Potter) 3:28

(NI) Hunter Bulger (Justin Mexico, Simone Dadie) 16:39

Second period

(A) Jens Richards (Therien Thiesing, Matys Brassard) 1:20

(NI) Byron Hartley (Potter) 6:20

(NI) Hartley (Sean Vlashich, Greg Japchen) 9:38

(A) Muzzatti (Damon Furuseth, Dylan Gajewski) 18:47

Third period

(NI) Rapaljje (Logan Dombrowsky, Mesic) (empty net) 18:18

Shots: Austin — 34; North Iowa — 22

Power plays: Austin — Austin 0-for-4; North Iowa — 0-for-2