BP’s Kittelson named Mr. Football finalist

Blooming Prairie senior Drew Kittelson is one of ten finalists for the 2021 Minnesota Football Coaches Association Mr. Football Award.

Kittelson was a quarterback and cornerback for the Awesome Blossoms and he has already committed to Minnesota State University in Mankato to play wide receiver next season.

The Mr. Football Award was first presented in 2004, with the first winner being Nick Mertens of East Grand Forks High School. The 2020 Mr. Football Award winner was Jake Ratzlaff of Rosemount.

The 2021 Mr. Football Award will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel at 10 a.m. Dec. 5.