BP votes in favor of referendum

Voters in the Blooming Prairie School District on Tuesday, approved both bond questions in a referendum that will lead to building improvements in both the high school and elementary schools.

Voters approved the $27.9 million bond 606-383, while the $6.4 million bond passed by a margin of 571-391.

The $27,590,000 bond money will go toward additional high school facility improvements that will include a 450-seat performing arts addition and elementary facility improvements.

The $6.4 million bond will be put toward an additional gymnasium at the high school that will better accommodate physical education, student activities and community use.

In particular, the new facilities will expand Career and Technology Education (CTE), which has been a growing need within the district.

“Industrial tech is the main area looking to add some programming,” Superintendent Chris Staloch said last week. “We’re seeing an increase of interest in that area. We’ve made some connections with Riverland and we went down and toured their facilities in Albert Lea to get some ideas.”

The need for the referendum came as the BPSD was dealing with an increasing enrollment over the last five years at a pace of 4% annually, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the referendum has passed, construction is projected to begin next summer with completion of all projects scheduled for the summer of 2024.

