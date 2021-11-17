Blue Devils use fast start to beat Norse

The Blue Devils used an early run to get things going as they pounded Luther JV 97-57 in Riverland Gym Tuesday.

The No. 9 ranked Blue Devils (2-0 overall) led just 24-22 early on when they put together a 15-2 rally that saw Cleveland Bedgood knock down two three-pointers. Bedgood, a Miami, Florida native, who is in his third year at RCC, finished with 17 points, three assists and three steals.

“We just come into every game ready to play whoever’s in front of us,” Bedgood said. “My confidence is really high and I have a lot of confidence in myself and my team. I feel like we can go in there and dominate every game.”

Malik Cooper, a freshman from Miami, came off the bench to pour in 23 points for the Blue Devils. He knocked down seven threes to keep the RCC offense churning.

While Cooper was catching fire, Lajarrion Spinks was holding down the paint as he finished with 13 points and five rebounds against a big Luther front line.

“It’s tough. Height doesn’t matter, it’s more about heart. I think we did a pretty good job of keeping them off the glass,” Spinks said. “On offense, (Malik) can shoot it and we know he can shoot it. We’re going to keep going to him until the well runs dry.”

RCC had ten players score in the win and the team is hoping to get Den Jal, a 6-foot, nine-inch center back next week.

“I like the fact that we have balanced scoring and we’re winning without Deng, who is one of our better players,” RCC head coach Derek Hahn said. “We will get him back on Monday. Malik was a microwave tonight and we really trust his three point shot.”

Luther 33 24 — 57

RCC 50 47 — 97

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 23; Cleveland Bedgood, 17; Lajarrion Spinks, 13; Junior Stone, 9; Joe Burgos, 7; Ethan Clavero, 6; Ryan Burgess, 5; Jacob Lotz, 4; Donavan Morris, 3; Jamari Magee, 2; free throws: 67 percent (8-for-12); rebounds: 36 (Bangu, 6); turnovers: 10