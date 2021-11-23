Blue Devils take down Mesabi Range

The No. 7 ranked Riverland Community College men’s basketball team stormed past Mesabi Range 97-56 on the road Monday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (3-0 overall).

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 15; Cleveland Bedgood, 13; Jamari Magee, 12; Jacob Lotz, 11; Joe Burgos, 11; Lajarrion Spinks, 8; Dominik Bangu, 7; Bertelson Dorcely, 6; Ethan Clavero, 4; Donavan Morris, 4; Ryan Burgess, 3; Trayvon Smith, 2; Junior Stone, 1