Blue Devils take down Mesabi Range
Published 9:36 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021
The No. 7 ranked Riverland Community College men’s basketball team stormed past Mesabi Range 97-56 on the road Monday.
Cleveland Bedgood had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (3-0 overall).
RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 15; Cleveland Bedgood, 13; Jamari Magee, 12; Jacob Lotz, 11; Joe Burgos, 11; Lajarrion Spinks, 8; Dominik Bangu, 7; Bertelson Dorcely, 6; Ethan Clavero, 4; Donavan Morris, 4; Ryan Burgess, 3; Trayvon Smith, 2; Junior Stone, 1