Betty Ann Monty, 91

Betty Ann (Tindal) Monty age 91 of Austin, died on November 5th, 2021 meeting the Lord with family by her side.

Betty was born on August 23, 1930 in Riceville, Iowa, to Lee and Margaret (Grant) Tindal. Betty attended Columbus Grade School and Saint Augustine (Pacelli) High School in Austin, MN.

On November 3rd, 1948, she was united in marriage to David E. Monty at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, MN. A lifelong Austin resident, Betty liked crafts, knitting, camping, collecting hummingbirds and Irish collectibles. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty and David also enjoyed their time spent in the winter months in Mc Allen, TX.

She was a member of Saint Augustine Church, St. Pat Unit, Rosary Society, Women of the Moose, Eagles Aux, VFW Aux and the Eagles Camera Club.

Betty is survived by 2 daughters Cheryl Ann Gren and Sandra K Monty; 9 Grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great granddaughters; 2 sisters Mary Jane (Floyd) Lenoch and Joan (Jerry) Smith; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David E Monty; her son David L Monty; grandson, Justin Monty; brothers, Jack (Gerrie) Tindal, Tom Tindal and sisters, Marcella (Otto) Mullenbach, Leah (Harold) Schriever and Joanne (Allen) Kunze.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, MN on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 10:30 am. Visitation is from 9:30am to 10:30am prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

