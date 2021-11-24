Austin woman injured in Rice County crash

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021

By Daily Herald

An Austin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Faribault Monday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Tamalshee Kalpohsi, 30, was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle on Interstate 35 at around 4:25 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Both a Buick LaCrosse, driven by Troy Lee Kohnert, 53, of New Richland and a Toyota Rav 4, driven by Paw Kit Htoo, 37, of St. Paul, were traveling southbound on I-35 when the vehicles made contact.

Kalpohsi, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Htoo, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Faribault with non-life threatening injuries. Neither Htoo nor Kohnert were listed as having been injured.

Alcohol was not a factor.

The Faribault Fire Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance assisted on the call.

More News

Hormel annual profit sharing continues

Blue Devils top Vermillion

Packers can’t hold off Tigers in home opener

Despite challenges, local stores excited for shoppers

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections