Austin woman injured in Rice County crash

An Austin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Faribault Monday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Tamalshee Kalpohsi, 30, was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle on Interstate 35 at around 4:25 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Both a Buick LaCrosse, driven by Troy Lee Kohnert, 53, of New Richland and a Toyota Rav 4, driven by Paw Kit Htoo, 37, of St. Paul, were traveling southbound on I-35 when the vehicles made contact.

Kalpohsi, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Htoo, was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Faribault with non-life threatening injuries. Neither Htoo nor Kohnert were listed as having been injured.

Alcohol was not a factor.

The Faribault Fire Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance assisted on the call.