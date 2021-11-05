Austin man sentenced to prison in assault case

An Austin man has been sentenced to a combined total 122 months in prison on two felony counts of assault, but avoided a felony count of attempted first degree murder-premeditated, which was dismissed.

Raul Zavala, Jr., 29, of Austin was sentenced to 86 months in prison for first degree assault-great bodily harm and 36 months for second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, sentences to run concurrently.

He was credited with 332 days served and must pay restitution to the tune of $49,765.98.

The sentence, handed down by Judge Jeffrey Kritzer, was in connection to a June 2020 case in which Zavala was the suspect in a shooting and stabbing attack during a conflict had broken out with another man at a home in the 1800 block of Fourth Ave. NW.

Zavala was charged and later convicted for the attack that included stabbing a pair of people, including a male victim who was stabbed a total of four times — three times in the back and once in the shoulder.

According to court documents, the fight erupted over family relationship problems and escalated into a physical confrontation.

At one point, according to the complaint, Zavala was observed going to an upstairs room and retrieving a gun, threatening another person in the house by saying, “What if I shoot his daughter?”

Documents state that another witness at the house said that Zavala fired the shot at the female victim, however, another witness stated in a follow-up interview that Zavala was intentionally aiming toward the garage. Nobody was hit by the bullet, and police found a bullet casing on the dining room floor and a bullet hole above a doorway leading into the garage.