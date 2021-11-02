Austin man sentenced to eight years in prison

An Austin man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being sentenced last Wednesday for drug sales.

David Maphanh, 39 was sentenced to 92 months in prison with credit for 260 days served following sentencing on second degree drug sales, 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period.

According to the court complaint, Maphanh sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions in early 2020. In total Maphanh sold over 24.5 grams of meth to the informant, with the largest amount being 17.044 grams during a Feb. 4, 2020 exchange.

The complaint stated that Maphanh was previously convicted of second degree possession 6 grams of more cocaine/heroin/meth, resulting in a 94 month sentence.

Judge Christa M. Daily handed down sentencing.