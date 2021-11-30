Austin man charged in drug sales case

An Austin man has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of third degree drug sale during an initial appearance in Mower County District Court Monday.

Brandon Lee Weis, 47, of Austin was arrested in June after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

According to court documents, the informant was to meet Michael Weis along with Brandon Weis at the buy location. While there, Michael Weis instructed Brandon Weis to retrieve the drugs and a scale, indicating he did not want to touch the drugs because he had a parole meeting.

Brandon Weis weighed some of the meth and placed it in a small plastic bag, the report indicates. The informant then paid Brandon Weis and received 3.482 grams of methamphetamine in return.

Brandon Weis’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 22, 2022. The whereabouts of Michael Weis is currently unknown.