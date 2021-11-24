Alumni Update: Austin grad Logan Kelly sets a new record at IUPUI

SWIMMING

Austin grad Logan Kelly is already making big waves in his first season with the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis swimming team.

Kelly set a new Jaguar record time of 1:57.49 in the 200-breaststroke to take second place at the House of Champions Invite in Indianapolis Saturday.

Austin grad Rafe Dolan Peterson took eighth place in the 100-freestyle at the House of Champions meet.

Austin grad Isaac Christopherson was on the Luther College 800-freestyle relay team that took fourth with a time of 7:24.51 in the Kowhawk Invite in Coe College recently.

Austin grad Molly Sheehan, who is now at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, took fourth in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:12.25 in a triangular against St. Kate’s and the College of St. Benedict in St. Paul recently.

BASKETBALL

Austin native Both Gach had 11 points and three rebounds for the University of Utah in a 72-58 win over Tulsa on Nov. 21. Gach is averaging 10 points per game for the Utes (5-0 overall)

Austin grad Colie Justice had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals for the University of Wisconsin River Falls as the Falcons (3-2 overall) beat Marian 75-48 recently.

Justice and UWRF had a chance to play against Division I Iowa State to open the season in an exhibition game and she put up six points in a 99-41 loss to the Cyclones in Ames.

Grand Meadow grad Jordyn Glynn had seven points and five rebounds for the University of Saint Thomas (0-3 overall) in an 82-62 loss to Presbyterian College recently.