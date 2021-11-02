Arthur B. Cain, formerly of Austin, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Henderson Hospital in Henderson, NV. Art was born to Curvallor Cain and Irene Cain Heus. He graduated from Austin Central High School and attended Austin Junior College. He was active in demolition derbies in Austin and the surrounding area and shared many stories of his fellow drivers. Art worked for Groh Construction, often quoting words of wisdom from Gary Groh and Wilber Jennings. He also retired from a trucking company in Nevada,

Art was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven Cain, sisters Helen Cain Heemsbergen, Colleen Cain Zrucky, and brother-in-law Robert Hanf.

Art is survived by his partner of 30 years Thea Vittera, Las Vegas, NV; son Scott Cain, Austin, MN; stepson Matthew (Emily) Vittera, Minneapolis, MN; stepdaughter Jessica (Chris) Barr, Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Michael Cain, Austin, MN; Jessica Cain Hill, Windsor, CO; Mason, McKenna, and Marleigh King, Las Vegas, NV; Brewster, Shooter, and Rosalie Vittera, Minneapolis, MN; great-grandchildren Joe, Chloe, and Brodey Hill, Windsor, CO. Art is also survived by his special nephew, John Corbin of Austin, and sisters Carol Hanf, Austin, MN; Gail (Paul) Meyer, Bella Vista, AR; Connie Cain, Bella Vista, AR; Bernis Wagner, Austin, MN; Dixie Cain, Prairie Village, KS; Carmilla (Jay) Christensen, Hot Springs Village, AR; and brother Giles Cain, Freemont, CA. Art will be greatly missed by his family and friends.