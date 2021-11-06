Area runners compete in state meet

A pair of area runners had strong finishes at the Minnesota Cross Country State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield Saturday.

Austin freshman Marissa Shute took 65th place in the girls Class AA race with a time of 20:43.10.

Pacelli freshman Kirsten Koopal took 57th overall with a time of 20:43.04.

Amanda Overgaauw of Murray County Central won the girls Class A race with a time of 18:09.13 and Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson took first in the girls Class AA race with a time of 17:59.44.