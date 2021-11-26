All-Herald Volleyball Team

FIRST TEAM

Emma Grafe, setter, Grand Meadow

The senior setter handed out 314 set assists and added 49 ace serves, 105 kills, 28 blocks and 231 digs.

River Landers, hitter, Grand Meadow

The senior put down 167 kills, 64 blocks, 61 digs and 24 ace serves.

Bailey Johnson, hitter, Southland

The senior carried the Rebels offense on most nights as she racked up 169 kills and 30 ace serves. She added 37 blocks and 169 digs.

Reese Bauman, hitter, Hayfield

The junior put down an area’s best 355 kills to go along with 60 solo blocks, 105 block assists, 102 digs and 39 ace serves. Bauman averaged four kills per set.

Haeven Skjervem, hitter, Hayfield

The junior had 181 kills, 399 digs and 35 ace serves.

McKenna Chick, libero, Hayfield

The senior had 557 digs and 19 ace serves. Stick finished her career with 1,000 digs as she broke the Hayfield school record with her 557 digs in one season.

SECOND TEAM

Macy Lembke, setter, Blooming Prairie

The sophomore had 222 set-assists, 19 kills, 18 blocks and 181 digs.

​​Anna Oehlke, hitter, Grand Meadow

The senior had 287 digs, 143 kills, 30 ace serves and 14 blocks.

Abby Hefling, hitter, Blooming Prairie

The junior had 149 kills, 66 blocks and 60 digs.

Kennedy Bell, hitter, Austin

The Packers senior had 106 kills and 148 digs.

Sam Volkart, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior had 112 kills, 143 digs and 23 ace serves for the Cardinals.

Gracie O’Byrne, libero, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior was highly active in the back row as she came up with 418 digs, while tallying 20 ace serves and 18 kills.

HONORABLE MENTION

Peyton Manahan, hitter, Austin

The junior had 88 kills and 152 digs for the Packers.

Hattie Wiste, hitter, Southland

The Rebels senior had 72 kills, 15 ace serves and 195 digs.

Kendyl Queensland, hitter, Grand Meadow

The junior finished with 111 kills, 218 digs, 29 ace serves and 32 blocks.

Lauren Queensland, hitter, Grand Meadow

The freshman came out strong as she had 103 kills, 174 digs, 22 ace serves and 13 blocks.

Madi Lea, libero, Blooming Prairie

The junior had 202 digs in the back row for the Awesome Blossoms.

Haven Carlson, hitter, Blooming Prairie

The junior had 129 kills, 48 blocks, and 38 digs.

Jordan Runde, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior put up 159 kills, 175 digs, 16 blocks and 41 ace serves for the Cardinals.

Sidney Lewiston, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior had 110 kills, 50 aces, 53 blocks and 57 digs.

Alana Rogne, hitter, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior had 128 kills, 205 digs and 27 ace serves.

Olivia Heard, setter, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior had 190 set assists, 21 kills, 116 digs and 13 ace serves.