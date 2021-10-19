Work on outdoor hockey rinks has begun

Maintenance staff began re-constructing hockey rink boards at Kaufman and Galloway Parks last week in preparation for seasonal neighborhood play.

The plan, this year, is to place plastic liners as a base to make for more efficient ice making and retention, versus nightly dumping of water onto the ground, in hopes that it’ll eventually saturate the ground enough to the point where it will hold ice.

Weather permitting, the liners will allow for the formation of skateable ice within a couple of weeks from the start of the water-layering process.

Playground Surface at Lion’s Park

The rubber-panel surface, which underlies the play equipment at Lion’s Park, didn’t last as long as was hoped.

The warranty on the surface has since expired, but the manufacturer provided us with a partial credit to apply toward the acquisition of another approved (and hopefully sturdier) product.

It’ll arrive this fall, but there may or may not be a suitable weather week remaining this fall for its installation. If not, look for an install of the replacement surface next spring.

Packer Arena

Ice making has begun at Packer Arena, and the surface will be ready to go before the end of October.

Pacelli clean-up at Horace Austin Park

Dozens of students, their teachers, and other supervising adults made their way to Mill Pond and then proceeded to clean acres upon acres of park land during their day of service in early October.

Thank you. Department staff are so appreciative of your service!