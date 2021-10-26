Weekend fire damages oven, smoke damage to home

A home in the southwest of Austin was damaged over the weekend by fire.

According to an Austin Police report, at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer was dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. SW for a report of a house fire.

When the officer arrived on scene four individuals were standing outside of the residence. Not long after a neighbor told the responding officer that he could see flames coming out of an oven inside the house.

The officer also witnessed heavy smoke coming from the residence. The Austin Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

According to the report, the individuals stated that they were watching a movie when they noticed flames coming from the oven.

According to Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy, the fire caused about $3,700 in damages as well as significant smoke damage to the home.