Thomas O. Dugan, 74

Thomas Owen Dugan, a retired accountant and resident of Brooklyn Park, MN, died unexpectedly on October 14, 2021 at the age of 74 while sleeping peacefully in his home.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Pamela Jean; his children, Jill Elizabeth, Michael Erik and Nichole (Michael) Rydberg; his siblings, Ruth (Joe) Sippel, Eric (Rachel) and Jennifer (Jon, husband and Dylan, child); James (Judy); William (Beth, wife and Samantha (Mike), Tanner, Lauren, children); Jane Schoonmaker (Curt, husband and Nicholas, Samantha, Joann and Alexandra, children). Grandchildren Kaitlin Rydberg and Nolan Rydberg of Elk River. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Betty Dugan.

Tom was born on July 30, 1947 to Nolan and Betty Dugan in Austin, Minnesota. He attended Austin Junior College, enlisted in the Army for 4 years, then attended the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. He was stationed in Turkey, Okinawa, and Washington DC as a Military Policeman and served in Vietnam reaching the rank of Sergeant in the United States Army. On May 7, 2005, he married Pamela Jean in the Fort Snelling Chapel and was a devoted husband until his death.

Tom loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed coffee in the morning at the Outpost in Ramsey, MN with his fellow veteran friends and saw the staff as family. He loved hanging out with his dog, a good western movie, motorcycles and airplanes. He was a kind-hearted man who often took on unwanted projects in the home. His grandchildren loved when he came to activities and recitals. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A private celebration of life is scheduled for October 23 at the family home from 1-4 pm and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors in the spring.