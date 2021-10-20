Superlarks finish with a big win over Mabel-Canton

Published 7:34 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Grand Meadow volleyball team closed out its regular season on a high note as it handed Mabel-Canton (22-4 overall) its only conference of the season with a five-game win in Mabel Tuesday.

The Superlarks (16-11 overall) won by scores of 17-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 15-9.

River Landers put down 15 kills for GM.

GM stats: River Landers, 15 kills, 4 blocks; Kendyl Queensland, 10 kills, 19 digs, 4 blocks; Laren Queensland, 9 kills; Emma Grafe, 28 set assists, 2 ace serves; Isabelle Fretty, 22 set assists, 1 ace serve; Anna Oehlke, 25 digs; Sydney Cotten, 19 digs, 1 set assist; Lexy Foster, 2 blocks

