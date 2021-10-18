Stacy A. Miles

Stacy Ann (Wiedeman) Miles, was born in Austin, Minnesota on December 9, 1975, and lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Stacy lived most of her life in Austin, graduating from Austin High School in 1994. In 2018 she was blessed to marry her high school sweetheart and one true love, Nathan Miles.

Stacy loved her job working at Mayo Clinic-Albert Lea. In her free time she liked to read, have family dinners with her kids and grandkids, do woodburning, and to spend as much time as possible with her kids and grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her father; and numerous unborn children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Nathan Miles; children, Morgan (Shane) Stepp, Zach (Maddie Mehling) Pierce, Alex (Quentin Paulson) Pierce, Mikayla Pierce, Heather (Denton) Wirt, Peyton Gillispie, Ashlea (Raey) Hastings, Daniel Miles, Johnathan (Laura Stahl) Miles, Michael Miles; grandchildren, Dakoda, Leeana, Riley, Maxwell, Kinsley, Ameri, Nova, Tempriss, Dayton, Bently, Halle, Bella; the greatest uncle any person could wish for, Gordon; the best brother she could ever have, Nicholas; children she was blessed to claim as her own, Tanner, Dakota, Jenny, David; grandchildren she was blessed to claim as her own, Gage, Dakota, Trevor, Tucker, Brenden; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins, especially David.

A Celebration of Life for Stacy will be held 1 pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please direct all memorials to Nathan Miles.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com