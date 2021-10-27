Southland gets win over Spring Grove in Section 1 9-Man quarters

The No. 4 seeded Southland football team beat Spring Grove (3-5 overall) 19-12 in a Section 1 Nine Man quarterfinal in Adams Tuesday.

Brendan Kennedy had a rushing TD and a receiving TD for the Rebels (4-5 overall).

“Our defense saved us tonight and it was a good win for us,” Southland head coach Shawn Kennedy said.

Jack Bruggeman had a 55-yard TD catch for Southland.

Southland will play at top-seeded Lanesboro Saturday.