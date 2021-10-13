Rosemary (Bussswitz) Tripp

Rosemary (Busswitz) Tripp died at home Saturday, October 9, 2021, due to complications of ALS. She was born November 23, 1938, in Austin, MN, to George and Lilyan Busswitz. She attended and graduated from Austin High School, the former Austin Junior College, and the former Mankato State Teachers College.

Rosemary taught elementary school in Montevideo, MN and Virginia, MN. After marrying Doug R. Tripp in 1963, they moved to Duluth, MN where they lived for 58 years.

She was employed by the former Glass Block store and was an active member of Hope United Methodist Church. She was active in community volunteering, Friends of the Duluth Public Library, and University for Seniors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister, and by her brother Jackie.

Survivors include her son John (Steve) Tripp of Minneapolis; daughter Susan L. (Michelli) Bernard of Anchorage, AK; grandchildren Erin (Riley) Demboski and Ian Bernard; brother-in-law Lowell (Karen) Tripp of Fargo, ND, nieces Laura Woodard and Amy (Rob) Otterson, many cousins and friends.

Memorials preferred to Hope UMC or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 30th at Hope UMC. Visitation with family at 10:00am, service at 11:00am. Masks are required inside the church.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota-Duluth.