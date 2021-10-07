Ronnie Stowell Jr. of Austin, MN, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at his home.

Ronnie was a one of a kind, crazy Austin Bruins hockey fan. He enjoyed going to hockey games, yelling, whistling, blowing the air horns and chirping at the refs for bad calls. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, football, pool, darts, and dirt track racing. He certainly never was afraid to speak his mind, no matter who was around, but would also be there any time you needed him. Ronnie left behind many broken hearts.

He is survived by his mother Suzanne Stowell of Austin, MN; father Ronald Stowell Sr. of Westminster, CO; former wife Susan Holt of Centennial, CO; son Ricky Stowell of Thornton, CO; former wife Sara Madison of Austin, MN; daughter Cassidy Stowell of Austin, MN; sister Renee’ (Joe) Toney of Greenwood Village, CO; uncle Jerry (Karen) Stowell of Austin, MN; uncle James (Jean) Wiseman of Merrill, WI; aunt Lorie Morgan of Winona, MN; uncle Steve (Darci) Wiseman of Austin, MN; aunt Carol Conner of Austin, MN; aunt Cheri (Ron) Brady of Austin, MN; numerous cousins, friends and co-workers.

Ronnie was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Robert and Beverly Stowell; maternal grandparents Daniel and Patricia Wiseman; aunt Mary Boysen; uncle David Wiseman; cousin John Wiseman.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Cornerstone Church in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at church. Lunch and fellowship will immediately follow the service. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.