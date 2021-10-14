Rita Seeley, 88

Rita Seeley, age 88 of New Hope, MN passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at the North Memorial Medical Center, Robbinsdale, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, with Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.

Rita Elaine (Slowey) Seeley, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born in Yankton, SD on January 30, 1933, to the late Thomas and Anna (Huber) Slowey. She grew up in Yankton, graduated from Mount Marty High School and married Jim Seeley, also of Yankton, on September 14, 1953. They were proud parents of three children, Todd, Teresa and Julie. They shared a wonderful 53-year marriage before Jim passed away on May 14, 2007.

Rita and Jim spent the early years of their marriage in Yankton, moving to Austin, MN in 1967. After all their children had left home, Rita and Jim moved to Iowa where they bought and ran The Women’s Shop in Storm Lake, IA for many years before they retired.

In May 2016, Rita moved to New Hope, MN to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Todd Seeley (Laurie), daughters, Teresa Brady (Stuart) and Julie Henry (John); granddaughter, Lynn Seeley McCoy, grandsons Kevin Seeley, Jonathan Henry, and Kyle Brady; great grandson Jon Robert Henry and great granddaughter Adelynn Anne McCoy; sister Maxine Lanctot. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; her grandson, Patrick Seeley; and brothers, Vernon ‘Bud’ Slowey and Dickie Ray Slowey and sisters, Elinor Perry and Lois Hasker.

She will be missed by everyone she touched.