Queensland puts down eight kills as Superlarks sweep Rebels

The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Southland (6-14 overall) by scores of 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 in Adams Thursday.

Lauren Queensland finished with eight kills for the Superlarks (14-8 overall).

GM stats: Kendyl Queensand 3 digs; Anna Oehlke 6 kills, 9 digs, 5 aces; Emma Grafe 7 kills, 15 assists; River Landers 4 blocks, 2 aces; Lauren Queensland 8 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Isabelle Pretty 14 assists, 2 aces; Lexy Foster 1 assist, 1 block.

Southland stats: Jaselyn Sathre 1.5 blocks; Maddy Bhend 11 assists, 8 digs; Bailey Johnson 7 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace; Bria Nelsen 3 assists, 1 ace; Hattie Wiste 5 kills, 10 digs.