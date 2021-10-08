Pacelli’s Koopal takes first in LARP

The Pacelli girls took seventh and the boys took 12th and at the LARP cross country invite Thursday.

Kirsten Koopal took first for the Shamrock girls.

RESULTS

Pacelli boys: Javier CiFuentes (45th, 20:06); Grayson Bickler (52nd, 20:30); Andrew Frederick (63rd, 21:10); Blake Klingfus (76th, 22:34)

Pacelli girls: Kirsten Koopal (first, 20:22); Lexi Lewis (11th, 21:39); Lizzy Frederick (46th, 24:12) Kendahl Lewis (55th, 25:21)