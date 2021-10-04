Pacelli cross country team competes in Wartburg

Published 10:12 am Monday, October 4, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Pacelli cross country team went up against some big competition at the 29-team Steve Johnson Invite at Wartburg College in Iowa Saturday.

Kirsten Koopal took eighth place for the Shamrocks.

RESULTS

Pacelli boys: Javier CiFuentes.  (91st, 19:10); Grayson Bickler (123rd, 19:53); Andrew Frederick (130th, 20:00); Jenup Chop (136rd, 20:11); Blake Klingfus (180th, 23:04)

Pacelli girls: Kirsten Koopal (8th, 20:16); Lexi Lewis (15th, 20:51); Kendahl Lewis (115th, 25:23); Caitlin Drees (120th, 25:55); Abby Christopherson (141st, 28:42)

