Overnight I-90 detour planned for Oct. 20 at 28th St. NE bridge project

Motorists on Interstate 90 in Austin will be detoured up and down the highway ramps at the 28th Street NE bridge overnight beginning Oct. 20, while crews remove equipment, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be directed up and down the ramps during the work and should follow the signs during the closure from 7 p.m., Oct. 20 to 6 a.m., Oct. 21.

Removal of cranes and removal of the concrete forms on the bridge will be occurring. The removal of the forms will also remove the vehicle height restriction under the bridge beginning the morning of Oct. 21.

Motorists should also watch for a brief closure of 28th Street on the south side of the bridge next week. Neighbors will be notified in advance.

Other detours remain in place.

Detours

• Eastbound I-90 motorists (coming from Austin) who want to reach locations on the north side of the 28th Street NE bridge will continue past Exit 181 for three miles to Exit 183. Motorists will turn north (left) at the off-ramp on Hwy 56, turning west (left) on 220th St. to travel west to reach 28th Street NE on the north side of the bridge.

• Westbound I-90 motorists who want to reach locations on the south side of 28th Street NE or Mower County Road 58 will use Exit 183, turn south (left) on Higway 56 and then west (right) on 215th Street .

• Southbound motorists on 28th Street NE who want to cross the bridge or enter eastbound I-90 will detour by entering westbound I-90 and using Exit 180B, crossing I-90, entering eastbound I-90 or exiting at Exit 181 to then travel south on 28th Street NE.

• Northbound motorists on 28th Street NE, who want to cross the bridge or travel westbound on I-90 will travel east (right) on 215th Street to Highway 56, turn north (left) to reach I-90. Motorists will enter westbound I-90 and continue or use Exit 181 to reach northside destinations or continue on 28th Street NE.