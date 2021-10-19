Overnight I-90 detour moved to Oct. 21 at 28th St. NE bridge project in Austin

Motorists on Interstate 90 in Austin will be detoured up and down the highway ramps at the 28th Street Northeast bridge overnight beginning Oct. 21 while crews remove equipment, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Originally, work was planned for Oct. 20, but with rain possible that night, work is being rescheduled one day later.

Motorists will be directed up and down the ramps during the work and should follow the signs during the closure from 7 p.m. Oct. 21 to 6 a.m. Oct. 22.

Removal of cranes and removal of the concrete forms on the bridge will be occurring. The removal of the forms will also remove the vehicle height restriction under the bridge beginning the morning of Oct. 22.

Westbound I-90 motorists who use the 28th Street Northeast exit to access the north side of the highway to reach places, such as Nexus Gerard Academy and the Austin Country Club, will be detoured from Friday, Oct. 22 to Wednesday, Oct. 27, while the off-ramp is repaired and repaved. Motorists should use exit 183 east of Austin and travel west on 220th Street to reach these destinations. The off-ramp at Exit 181 will be closed for six days. The Interstate 90 on-ramp at Exit 181 will remain open.

Motorists should also watch for a brief closure of 28th Street on the south side of the bridge, which runs through Thursday, Oct. 21. Neighbors have been notified in advance.

Other detours remain in place.

Residents or businesses adjacent to the work zone may contact Mike Myers with Kraemer North American, the contractor, to discuss specific questions or concerns about access to their properties. Myers can be reached at 612-290-9830.