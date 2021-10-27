No. 3 seed LeRoy-Ostrander takes care of business in 9-Man opener

The No. 3 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander football team dominated No. 6 Mabel-Canton (4-5 overall) by the score of 57-6 in the Section 1 Nine Man quarterfinals in LeRoy Tuesday.

Tanner Olson ran for a career-high 144 yards and four TDs for the Cardinals (7-2 overall). The former lineman moved to running back two weeks ago for L-O, which will play at No. 2 Grand Meadow at 7 p.m. Saturday.

L-O STATS

Rushing: Tanner Olson, 10-for-144, 4 TDs; Chase Johnson, 7-for-60; Ryder Stern, 5-for-43; Morgan Jasper, 3-for-31, TD

Passing: Johnson, 2-for-4, 124, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gavin Sweeney, 2-for-124, 2 TDs