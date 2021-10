The No. 8 seeded Lyle-Pacelli football team had its season end on a 53-0 loss at top-seeded Lanesboro in a Section 1 Nine Man quarterfinal Tuesday.

Brady Tufte ran for 98 yards for L-P (0-8 overall).

L-P STATS

Rushing: Brady Tufte, 10-for-98; Jake Truckenmiller, 3-for-41; Jon Whalen, 7-for-27

Passing: Truckenmiller, 1-for-13, 6, INT

Receiving: Tufte, 1-for-6