Nebraska man charged with drug and firearm possession

A Hastings, Nebraska, man arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 18 made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County DIstrict Court.

Tyler Joseph O’Brien, 26, has been charged with felony first-degree drug possession – possess 100 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine – and felony violent felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the court complaint, a Mower County deputy observed a 1989 Chevrolet Caprice crossing the fog line at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 90. The deputy initiated a traffic stop just west of Fourth Street Northwest after observing the license plate did not have illuminating lights, and identified the driver as O’Brien.

Other law enforcement arrived and learned that O’Brien had a warrant for his arrest in Dakota County. O’Brien was searched and arrested.

A female passenger in the vehicle was also searched and released.

A deputy observed a small amount of marijuana in the passenger side door handle. The vehicle was then towed to the impound lot and police executed a search warrant on it the following morning. Police located and seized approximately 369 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 33 grams of marijuana, and a Glock Model 23 .40 caliber handgun.

A review of O’Brien’s criminal record shows a prior conviction for first-degree assault in Douglas County, Nebraska.

O’Brien will appear in court again on Oct. 28.