Minnesota’s open enrollment for health coverage begins next week

Starting Monday, Nov. 1, Minnesotans can find and enroll in affordable, comprehensive health and dental coverage through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.

MNsure’s open enrollment period is the annual opportunity for Minnesotans to sign up, change plans, or renew their current private health insurance.

“Whether you’re looking for the first time or have been enrolling through MNsure for years, this is the best year yet to visit MNsure.org and review your options,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “More savings are available than ever before and more Minnesotans are eligible for discounts that will lower their monthly premiums in 2022 – but you can only access these savings through MNsure.”

This year Minnesota’s open enrollment will run from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15, 2022. To get ready for open enrollment, Minnesotans can follow three simple steps:

Step 1: Preview plans for 2022

Minnesotans can use MNsure’s plan comparison tool now to preview health and dental plans for 2022, compare options, and find out what savings they may qualify for. Minnesotans can explore details about monthly premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and more.

Step 2: Schedule an appointment for free help from MNsure-certified experts

MNsure’s statewide network of certified brokers and navigators are ready and able to help all Minnesotans with the enrollment process from start to finish. Minnesotans can access this help – completely free of cost – through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings. Appointments will fill quickly, so MNsure encourages Minnesotans to schedule a free help session today at MNsure.org/help.

Step 3: Returning consumers should update their MNsure account and report any changes

Current MNsure enrollees can prepare for open enrollment by keeping their account up to date and reporting any important household changes like getting married, having a baby, moving to a new address, or income changes. See the full list of life event changes on the MNsure website.

For help managing an account, Minnesotans can contact MNsure representatives directly through our Contact Center at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873. Business hours for the Contact Center during open enrollment are available on the MNsure website.