Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Austin student

Dani Hertle of Austin was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of her outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Hertle, a sixth grader at the public online school, was nominated in recognition of her hard work in the classroom and outstanding attitude towards school. As a Student of the Month, Dani will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Brad Swanson, School Leader at Minnesota Connections Academy. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”