Mildred A. Badenschier, 94 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Mildred Arlene was born October 31, 1926 in Randolph, Minnesota to Lee and Norma (Tupper) Orr. She attended Austin High School until midway through her senior year when her family moved to California. She graduated from High School in Turlock, California. She went on to complete three years of Nurse’s training in San Jose, California to become a Registered Nurse. She worked as a night nurse at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home for 25 years. Mildred married Russell Badenschier on December 19, 1948 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Waltham.

She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved to travel. Mildred was always checking to see if her name was in the newspaper…and she finally made it! She adored her family and loved to spend time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell in 1998 and three sisters.

Mildred is survived by her children: Judy (Paul) Vircks of Columbia Heights, Charles (Sharon) Badenschier of Rochester, and Lisa Belden of Austin; five grandchildren: John Vircks of Columbia Heights, Peter (Janell) Vircks of Minneapolis, Shanon (Nathan) Zambon of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Joshua Belden (Haylie Bawek) of Austin, and Nathan (Emily) Badenschier of St. Peter; seven great grandchildren; sister: Donna Kinney of California; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, October, 29th at Grace Lutheran Church with the Reverend Patrick Ziems officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.