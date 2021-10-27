Mercedes C. Pettitt, 97

Mercedes Carmen Pettitt, age 97, of Austin, passed away with family at her bedside on Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Mercy was born May 30, 1924 to parents, Bemilda and Virgilo Paniagua in Managua, Nicaragua.

She married Robert Wesley Pettitt in San Francisco, California in 1948. They spent 73 years together. To this union came six children, twenty seven grandchildren, and thirty great grandchildren.

Mercy enjoyed bowling, swimming, golfing, gardening, sewing, and painting. Along with traveling and camping.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Robert W. Pettitt, Austin, MN; five children, Randy (Alicia) Pettitt, North St. Paul, MN, Robert A. (Jeanie) Pettitt, Hudson, WI, Janet (Eberhard) Schupp, Greunstadt, Germany, Allison Wittfoth, Rochester, MN, Patricia Savant, Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law, Noelle Pettitt Jensen, Austin, MN; 27 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Larry Pettitt; sons-in-law, Mark Savant and Ron Wittfoth; daughter-in-law, Sally Pettitt; three siblings.

A Celebration of Life for Mercy will be held 11 am on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Christiansen officiating. Friends may call one hour before the celebration at Mayer Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the donor’s choice or to Amy Glienke’s Go Fund Me page to help fight breast cancer. The website is https//go fund.me/ee94af89. Amy is Mercy’s granddaughter.

