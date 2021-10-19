Mary M. Johnsen, 87

Mary M. Johnsen, age 87, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at her home in Austin. Mary Margaret Flannery was born in Austin, Minnesota on February 12, 1934, to Leonard and Margaret (Dunbar) Flannery. She attended Austin High School. Mary enjoyed working in the Hormel office for several years, the Austin Clinic for 32 years, and the proprietorship of the B&J Bar with her former husband, William (Bill) Johnsen. Mary treasured the 35 years she spent with her partner Michael Bell. Bowling and playing cards were two of her favorite hobbies. Bridge at the Mower County Senior Center was a must. Traveling was also a highlight: Up North, Yosemite, Switzerland, Arizona, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. Gathering with family, friends and classmates is also where she wanted to be.

Truly one of a kind: caring, fun, strong-minded and passionate, Mary will be missed by her son, Steven (Nancy) Johnsen; daughter, Jill (Thomas) Thelen; five grandchildren, Nate, Nik (Crystal), Lauren (Lance), Andrea, and Alex; three great grandchildren, Wolf, Uriah, and Liam; one sister, Nancy (Kenneth) Pedersen. In addition, loved ones, Lori Earl Smith, Scott (Kelley) Bell, Ryan (Leni) Bell and their daughters, Lauryn, and Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Margaret Flannery; daughter, Judi (Mike) Schmidt; life partner, Michael Bell; one brother, James Flannery; and one sister, Patricia Brooks.

Private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.