Marlys E. Trimble, 90

Marlys Elaine Trimble, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 8, 1931 to Henry and Amanda (Johnson) Brekke in Hayfield, Minnesota. The Brekke family moved to Sargeant, Minnesota and eventually settled in Austin, Minnesota in 1950. Marlys was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield. Marlys worked at Red Owl as a meat wrapper before marrying the love of her life, Richard Trimble, on October 25, 1952 in the St. Olaf Lutheran Church Parsonage. Together they raised six children and operated Trimble’s Cycle Center. Marlys was a loving mother and homemaker who adored her family. She took pride in making angel food cakes and Christmas cut-out cookies, always sharing them with family and friends. Her love of flowers was evident every summer, a bounty of color around her home. Marlys enjoyed watching NASCAR races, listening to country music, and dancing to a polka tune. A longtime member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, her faith was an important part of her life. God rest her soul.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, son Gary, infant brother Henry Jr., brothers Richard Brekke and Lowell Brekke.

Survived by her children Debra (Stanley) Iverson, Kathy (David) Bjorge, Jeffrey (Debbie) Trimble, Cheryl (Steve) Greenman, Scott (Marie) Trimble, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 2nd at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary from 4-7 pm. A private family service will be held on November 3rd, followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Olaf Lutheran Church are preferred.