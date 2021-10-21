Marie A. Ramaker, 84

Marie Anna Ramaker, 84, of Lansing, MN, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Mayo Health Systems- Austin, MN.

Marie was born June 28, 1937 in Oakdale Township, Howard County, IA to Jens and Dorothy (Eng) Hansen of LeRoy, MN. She married Delmar F. Ramaker who passed away in 1975. Marie loved fishing and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Later she met her life partner of over 45 years, Richard Riles, of Lansing, MN.

Marie is survived by her son Jeff (Georgia) Ramaker of Lyle, MN, step-daughters Jill (Derek) Knudson of Minneapolis, MN, and Amy Riles, grandchildren Theresa (Mike) Maas of Dexter, MN, Justin (Heather) Pater of Glenville, MN, Tina (Corey) Smith of Austin, MN, Kyle (Martina) Ramaker of Kiester, MN, Tanya Ramaker (Mark Gartner) Mapleton, MN, Troy (Joann) Ramaker of Austin, MN, 1 step-grandchild Lila, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren with 1 more on the way, sisters Lou Linderman of LeRoy, MN, Mary Swancutt of Austin, MN, Dorothy (Loren) Eastland of LeRoy, MN, many nieces and nephews, and her Lake Family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jens and Dorothy Hansen, daughters Sally, Sue, and son Delmar “Butch” Ramaker, brothers-in-law LeRoy Linderman and Darwin Swancutt.

Memorial service for Marie will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Hindt Funeral Home in LeRoy, MN with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 25 at Hindt Funeral Home in LeRoy.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com