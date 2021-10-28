Breaking News: Man found dead at his home, 3 detained in connection

An Austin man was found dead at his home earlier this month and three people, including two juveniles, have been taken into custody.

According to a press release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan, William Hall, 75, was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Ave. SE by those who deliver meals to him on Oct. 13.

According to the press release, while officers were on scene a concerned neighbor advised them that his security cameras had captured several young males in the vicinity of Hall’s home the day prior on Oct. 12. The cameras also captured some audio that indicated an encounter took place between Hall and the males.

The neighbor also reported finding a brandy bottle on his property and a holster for a firearm. The brandy bottle was of a type that Hall had in his residence. Later in the week, Hall’s family members reported that they were unable to locate some of Hall’s property that he was known to own, including a firearm.

Investigators were able to begin making some identification of the subjects based on images captured by the neighbor’s security cameras.

“Through various interviews our agency believes that Hall was surprised by the party of young men who had come to the residence with the intent to steal from Hall,” McKichan said in the release. “During this encounter Hall was pushed down and when Hall attempted to get up Hall was hit in the face. We believe that left him seriously injured in the area he would be found deceased the following day. After he was assaulted several items were taken from the residence and all the suspects ran off afterwards.”

Along with the detained juveniles, Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, of Austin was taken into custody, on Wednesday.

According to the Mower County District Court calendar, Silva is slated to make a first appearance Friday morning.

Charges in this case may include second degree murder while committing a felony, aggravated robbery, and first degree assault. Sections of 609.05 labeled “liability for crimes of another” are a factor in this investigation.