Man charged with assaulting woman and stealing her cell phone

An Austin man who allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her cell phone made his first appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Darren Dwayne Sandberg-Karnes, 35, has been charged with felony simple robbery, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, misdemeanor theft, petty misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the court complaint, an officer spoke to a woman who reported that Sandberg-Karnes had assaulted her and stolen her cell phone on Oct. 10. She said they were walking on a bike trail near Queen of Angels Church when Sandberg-Karnes accused her of taking his cigarettes. She denied taking the cigarettes and indicated that Sandberg-Karnes shoved her to the ground and took her cell phone, a LG Stylo 5, before walking away.

The victim told police she injured her elbow when she fell and was later taken to the hospital because she was unable to move it.

Police located Sanberg-Karnes at about 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 11, and questioned him about the incident. Sandberg-Karnes denied shoving the victim, saying that she shoved him, grabbed his shirt by the collar and fell to the ground. He also denied taking her cell phone.

Sandberg-Karnes was transported to the Mower County Jail, where he was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and 1.56 grams of marijuana.

A review of Sanberg-Karnes’s criminal record shows prior convictions for domestic assault and violating a domestic assault no contact order.

Sanberg-Karnes will appear in court again on Oct. 21.