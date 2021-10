The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Kingsland by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 in Pacelli Gym Thursday.

Alana Rogne had six kills and 15 digs for LP (0-16 overall).

LP stats: Alana Rogne 6 kills, 15 digs; Kearah Schaffer 5 kills, 8 digs; Avari Drennan 1 kill, 4 digs; Olivia Heard 11 sets assists, 5 digs; Metach Oman 4 digs; Kate Rauen 6 digs; Lilly Vadeer, 1 kill and 1 set assist