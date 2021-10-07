Lois E. Benesh, 92

Lois E. Benesh, age 92, of Austin, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Comforcare Good Samaritan Center.

Lois was born in 1929, the daughter of John and Velma (Rutt) Patterson in Mitchell County, Iowa. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

Lois met Walter Benesh at the hardware store in Austin and the couple were married in 1949. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage together. Lois was a dedicated farm wife to Walter, and mother to their three daughters, Sharon, Bonnie, and Marlys. She taught them many life skills including sewing, baking, and cooking.

Upon retirement, Walter and Lois enjoyed traveling together. They took trips to Europe and traveled throughout the United States.

Lois was a social butterfly who loved talking on the phone and definitely had the gift of gab. She enjoyed reading, being around little kids, and most of all she enjoyed being around her grandchildren.

Lois will be missed by her family along with her spirit and concern for others.

Survivors include her three daughters, Sharon Bruessel, Bonnie (Mike) McNeil, Marlys (Roger) Benesh; grandsons, Brent, Jeremy, Emerson, Nolan; step-grandsons, Aaron and Perry; great-grandchildren, Denver, Madelin, Kaitlin; sister-in-law, Mildred Patterson; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Neva (Otto) Nelson, Helen (Clarence) Debner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max Patterson, Darrell (Ruth) Patterson, Donald (Enid) Patterson, John (Fran) Patterson.

Private family graveside services were held.

Cards in memory of Lois may be sent to Mayer Funeral Home.

