Lawrence P. Smith, 73 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Lawrence Paul Smith was born May 8, 1948 in Osage, Iowa to Vernon and Marcella (Myre) Smith. He attended grade school at St. John’s School in Johnsburg and high school in Adams. Larry married June Kiefer on February 8, 1969. He was a loyal and dedicated truck operator of the Grain Elevator from which he retired after 37 years.

Throughout the years, Larry taught gun safety classes and snowmobile training. He enjoyed snowmobiling and was a founding member of the Good Time Riders Snowmobile Club. His love for the outdoors took him camping, ice fishing with the Kiefer family and deer hunting with his friends. The Smith family vacation was the highlight of every summer. He also loved his annual bus trip with the Kiefer siblings on Smitty’s Great Adventure. He was also an avid Minnesota Twins and MN Vikings fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Marcella Smith.

Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, June Smith of Adams; his five sons and daughters-in-law: Jeffrey (Brenda) Smith of Osage, Iowa, Tracy (Angie) Smith of Taopi, Anthony (Jenna) Smith of Mankato, Corey (Tina) Smith of Austin, and Benjamin Smith of Mankato; 11 grandkids: Niklas and Katerina; Gabrielle, Alexis, and JJ; Aryana, Alayna and Arianna; Leyton and Miley; and Kirsi; one great granddaughter: Luciana; siblings: Connie (Colin) Gilles of Harvest, Alabama, Sandy (Mike) Jones of Blooming Prairie, Karen (Ron) May of Rochester, Shirley (Dave) Chadbourn of Eyota, Nancy (Mark) Willis of Folsom, California, John (Lori) Smith of Adams, and Mary (Mark) Meyer of Eyota; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 30th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. A Rosary will be held at 3:45 pm at the Adams Funeral Home on Friday, October 29th followed by a visitation from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will also be at the church on Saturday for one hour before the service.