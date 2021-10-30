KoMets eliminate Austin volleyball from Section 1AAA Tournament

Published 8:17 am Saturday, October 30, 2021

By Daily Herald

The No. 8 seeded Austin volleyball team had its season come to an end when it was defeated by the top seeded KoMets (26-3 overall) by scores of  25-7, 25-5, 25-10 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal in Kasson Friday.

Thwol Othow had three kills for the Packers (1-26 overall).

“It was a tough way to lose as we didn’t play our very best,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Our record does not represent the strides that these young women put forth this season. This inaugural season has been filled with ups and downs, but I couldn’t be prouder of this up-and-coming volleyball program. ” 

Austin stats: Thwol Othow, 3 kills, 3digs; Peyton Manahan, 2 kills, 3 digs; Kennedy Bell, 2 kills, 3 digs;  Chloe Jenkins, 6 assists, 3 digs.

 

 

