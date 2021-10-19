John Gilmer “Jeep” Lunn, 82, of Rochester, MN, passed away at 6:40 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Barrington, IL. He was born January 1, 1939 in Fort Madison, IA to Elbert J. and Letha Lunn.

John married Judith Lynn Marsh on May 2, 1959 in Fort Madison, IA. John and Judy had four children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild at the time of his passing. John and Judy were born and raised in Fort Madison, IA. They lived with their family for many years in Austin, MN, where he worked for Hormel Foods as an engineer, and finally retired to Burlington, IA, where Judy passed away on September 26, 2003. John subsequently relocated to Rochester, MN in order to receive cancer treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his two sons, Patrick and Eric; his brother, Jack; and both parents. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Gordon of South Elgin, IL and Theresa (Tim) Clancy of Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law, Karyn (Sackis) Lunn of Austin, MN; four grandchildren, Patrick Whalen of Rochester, MN; Anna (George) Lord of Yorkville, IL; Zach Gordon of Chicago, IL; and Nathan Gordon of Chicago, IL; and great-granddaughter, Skylar Whalen of Rochester, MN.

A graveside service was held at Oakland Cemetery, 4025 Avenue O, Fort Madison, IA at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 22, 2021.