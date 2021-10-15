It’s Bing-OH! time

Our annual Bing-OH! Holiday contest is returning for another round complete with cash prizes.

Cards will be included in the Wednesday, Oct. 20 edition of the Austin Daily Herald, and the first set of numbers will be included in the Saturday, Oct. 23 newspaper.

Numbers for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday will be included in each Saturday paper, while numbers for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the pages of Wednesday editions.

As in previous years, there will be five $50 winners for straight Bing-OH! and the big one-time $200 payout for coverall. Prizes will be given out in the form of Chamber Bucks.

Numbers will not be given out over the phone, nor will winning cards be verified over the phone. All cards must be brought to the Austin Daily Herald office at 310 Second Street NE, where staff will verify the win.

Likewise, prizes can only be claimed on days of the winning number. For instance, if a Tuesday number included in a Saturday paper gives you a win, you can not claim your prize until Tuesday morning at the earliest. However, with our office closed on Monday, prizes can not be claimed that day and will have to be claimed Tuesday.

Prizes can be claimed starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and will be given on a first come, first served basis. Depending on how many prizes remain, including the $200 coverall, and should there be more than one winner present when doors are opened, names will be placed in a hat and the winner will be drawn.

The Austin Daily Herald would like to thank our game sponsors: Fairway Mortgage, Sellers Lock & Key, ServiceMaster Restore, Amy Swain Hearing Center, St. Mark’s Living, Ankeny’s Minimarts, S&S Towing, Cheers Liquor, Land Home Financial Services, Sweet Reads, Hy Vee, Hanson Tire, Kuehn Motor Company, Local 9, Medicap Pharmacy, Pizza Ranch and The Cedars.