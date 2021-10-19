In Your Community: Study of engineering

Last week, students in Austin’s Pi Academy (Southgate) were using the engineering design process to develop model houses using everyday materials such as playdough, straws, tape and toothpicks. The goal of the project was to create a structure that could stand up to the force of a leaf blower. Students were asked to justify their design decisions, adjust and make changes throughout the process, and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of their final designs. It was a great hands-on learning opportunity, and the students had an amazing time and learned a lot.