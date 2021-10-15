In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Austin Duplicate Bridge Club meets Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center. Tuesday’s game featured 11 teams.

First place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan.

On Wednesday, 13 teams participated.

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; second place, Bonnie Fritz andLoren Cleland; third place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Renee Smith and Dave Ruen; fifth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; sixth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

Players come from Chester and Mason City, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. Many have stopped in the Lunchroom and had their lunch provided by the volunteer ladies. The Woodcarvers meet 8:30-11 a.m. each Wednesday. Pam Solberg directs the reception desk on Tuesdays and Marilyn Johnson was sitting in for Larry Quam on Wednesdays.

The Senior Center has many areas, wellness activities, exercise routines, educational classes, and more. The Caregivers Support Group meets every third Thursday at Pizza Ranch for members of the center only.

The Senior Center has a Coffee Happy Hour daily Monday through Friday, that includes $2.99 coffee and dessert. Medicap will provide flu, pneumonia, and shingles shots. Call 507-433-2370 for date and time.

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program meets Tuesdays and Thursday at 10:15 and 11 a.m.

Stitching Bees meet from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

All of these activities are open to the public, yet they encourage all to buy a yearly membership. Cost is $24 a year. The Senior Center is open to the public, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.