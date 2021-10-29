In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, nine teams played duplicate bridge at the Mower County Senior Center. Winners were:

First place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; second place, Barb Grinstead and Larry Heimsness; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan; fifth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 13 teams played:

First place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; second place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; third place, Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Lorraine Quinlivan; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson.

Players came from Albert Lea, Blue Earth, Rose Creek, Austin and Mason City, Iowa.

Many come for lunch at the Senior Center cafe before play starts each day. Activity Director Theresa Bartholomew does a great job of finding a room for each and every activity going on at the center, including exercise and wellness. Larry Quam volunteers Wednesdays at the receptionist desk, and Pam Solberg fills that chair on Tuesdays. It is a known fact that the Senior Center would not operate without the volunteers, so it doesn’t hurt to give them a pat on the back occasionally and tell them thank you.